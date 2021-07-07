Lasry Marc Takes Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Penn Virginia makes up 1.8% of Lasry Marc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lasry Marc owned about 1.24% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,158. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $825.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

