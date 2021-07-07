Laurion Capital Management LP Has $2.18 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,373 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,883 shares of company stock valued at $43,868,911 in the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPRX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 2,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.