Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $5.67 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $1,782,476. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

