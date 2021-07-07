Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 88,721 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MGNX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,426. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.