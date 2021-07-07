Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 293,622 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 85.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293,622 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

