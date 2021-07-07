Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $4.72 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of KB Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KB Home by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

