Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Playtika at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

