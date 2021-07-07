Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

RGA opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

