Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 99.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,992,367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

