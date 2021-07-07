Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 132,018.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 888,486 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vedanta worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 24.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEDL opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

