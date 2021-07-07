Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,081 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

