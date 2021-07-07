Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 33,883 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,519 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 33,883 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $275.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

