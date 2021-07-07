Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NJR stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

