Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

LAZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $314,533. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lazydays by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,746,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

