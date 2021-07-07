LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 137.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries stock opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.53.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

