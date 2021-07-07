Lendlease Group Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lendlease Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.