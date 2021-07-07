Levi Strauss & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the typical daily volume of 629 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 668,485 shares of company stock worth $19,086,299. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

LEVI stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

