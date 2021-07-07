Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Up 16.4% in June

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LSPD opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.22. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

