Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on August 2nd

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Lincoln National has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Shares of LNC opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80.
In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
