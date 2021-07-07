Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on August 2nd

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of LNC opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

