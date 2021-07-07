Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Insider Robin Widdup Purchases 90,000 Shares

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) insider Robin Widdup acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57).
Robin Widdup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Robin Widdup acquired 90,051 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$37,821.42 ($27,015.30).
Lion Selection Group Company Profile
