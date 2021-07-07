Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,900.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and last traded at GBX 1,884 ($24.61), with a volume of 4514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,864 ($24.35).

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,616.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.