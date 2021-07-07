Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 220,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

