Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYG. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 275,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,353. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

