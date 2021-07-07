Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after buying an additional 1,286,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after buying an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

