LNZ Capital LP Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. The AES accounts for 3.3% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,164. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

