Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 493,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

