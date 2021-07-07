Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

