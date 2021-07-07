Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

