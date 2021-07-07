Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 641 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 206,294 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,925 shares of company stock worth $2,430,146 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

