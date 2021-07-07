LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 626.0 days.

LPKFF opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96.

Separately, HSBC upgraded LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

