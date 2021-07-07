Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $371.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.11. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

