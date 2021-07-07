LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Hits $235,182.66

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $235,182.66 and approximately $2,429.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

