Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 143.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 97.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lyft by 76.7% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 949,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,155 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

