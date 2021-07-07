ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.