Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 117,410 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $18.74 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

