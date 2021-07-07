Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.