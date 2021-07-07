Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

