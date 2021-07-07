Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 51.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

