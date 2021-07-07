Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.91.

MRVL opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

