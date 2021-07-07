Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

