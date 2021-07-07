Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $64.49. 250,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.82.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

