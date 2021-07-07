Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $362,543.46 and approximately $86.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.09 or 1.00081061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.08 or 0.01337175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00402575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00397354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005909 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

