MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading Up 4%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28). Approximately 413,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 207,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 904 ($11.81).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £799.46 million and a PE ratio of -76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.14.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

