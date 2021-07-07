Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.00 on Wednesday, hitting $2,534.80. 46,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,377.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,528.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.