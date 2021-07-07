Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $42.94 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises about 5.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Nordson worth $42,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $219.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.