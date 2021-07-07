Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 2,090 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

