Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.62. 166,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $444.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

