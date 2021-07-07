megaBONK Market Cap Hits $233,356.49 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $233,356.49 and approximately $8,426.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00929881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045433 BTC.

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

