MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,553.96 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,012.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,435.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

