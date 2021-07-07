Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target Raised to GBX 49 at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:MERC traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 38.75 ($0.51). 2,667,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,929. The stock has a market cap of £170.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.27. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
