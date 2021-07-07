Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target Raised to GBX 49 at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MERC traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 38.75 ($0.51). 2,667,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,929. The stock has a market cap of £170.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.27. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

